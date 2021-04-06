Hamble Warming Pan and Easter Staycation

Hamble River SC’s 2021 Hamble Warming Pan over the Easter weekend featured the Junior Warming Pan on Saturday and the 59th edition of the club’s famous dinghy open meeting on Sunday.

A total fleet of 84 locally based boats attracted by good weather and the Easter ‘staycation’.

William Fletcher won the main Optimist class from Hennie Burlton and Joe Armstrong-Rowland. Henry Ross won the Oppie Regatta class from Phileas Rousselle and Sophie Le Grice.

Freddie Callaghan and Thomas Roy won the Feva class ahead of helms Monty Ross and Elsa Kelly, and in the fleet of 12 Toppers, Alfie Noel was first overall ahead of Immi Rees and Thomas Peace.

In the PY class Laser Radials took the first three spots, won by Archie Wright on equal points with Xavier Dunn ahead of Ewan Cameron with Finlay Craigen 4th sailing an RS Aero 5.

With more sunshine and a building breeze from the south-west on Sunday the Warming Pan fleet of 34 boats enjoyed some close racing.

In the RS400 class with four boats entered, the RYA’s Director of Racing Ian Walker was the winner from David Swift, with Bruce Mills and Matt Sheahan crewed by his daughter Ellie.

A fine fleet of five Finns saw a very close tussle for top spot between Martin Hughes (1st overall) and John Heyes, with Kieron Holt snatching a win in the final of the three races.

The 14-strong PY fleet had a good mix of single and two-handers, with Andy Le Grice taking first place overall in his Laser from Ian Campbell in a Solo and Roger Morris in his nicely varnished Firefly.

In the Foxer fleet of 11 boats Peter Greenhalgh ripped up the form book with two wins and a second with Ian Southworth second and Shaun Barber third.

Jonty Sherwill

Full results at https://www.hrsc.org.uk/hrsc-results/open-results