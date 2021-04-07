Mussanah Open Championship – Penultimate Day Results

Penultimate day of the Mussanah Open Championship, the final opportunity for sailors to qualify for the Olympics in Laser, Laser Radial, 49er, 49erFX and RS:X sailing and windsurfing classes.

With Olympic qualification within touching distance, tension was high and in great conditions, the sailors had to use all of their experience to gain the small advantages that could prove so important in the final rankings.

The 49er fleet is incredible close with five points separating third and sixth place meaning Olympic qualification will come down to the final three rounds.

Indian pair of KC Ganapathy and Varun Thakkar retain top spot for the third successive day, but the team of Akira Sakai and Russel Aylsworth representing Hong Kong won all three of today’s rounds to propel themselves into second place ahead of the Chinese team of Hong Wei and Chao Xiang in third.

Thursday is the final day of competition where the winners and Olympic qualification will be decided. The medal race in each class will be a one-off round for the top 10 boats.

If the class does not have 10 boats, then it will be for open to all remaining competitors. Points will be added to the accumulated totals over the entire week.

49er Men – Leaders after 15 races (14 entries)

1st IND 316 Ganapathy KC and Varun Ashok Thakkar 4 2 3 – – 51 pts

2nd HKG 880 Akira Sakai and Russel Williams Aylsworth 1 1 1 – – 63 pts

3rd CHN 251 Hong Wei and Chao Xiang 8 3 11 – – 73 pts

49erFX Women – Leaders after 15 races (7 entries)

1st CHN 619 Chen Shasha and Ye Jin 3 1 2 – – 26 pts

2nd HKG 852 Molly Highfield and Sandy Wing Chi Choi 1 2 1 – – 29 pts

3rd THA 286 Kamonchanok Klahan and Nichapa Waiwai 4 3 5 – – 45 pts

Laser Radial Women – Leaders after 10 races (12 entries)

1st IND 217554 Nethra Kumanan 1 2 – – 18 pts

2nd NED 220808 Emma Savelon 3 1 – – 21 pts

3rd IND 210282 Ramya Saravanan 2 5 – – 39 pts

Laser Men – Leaders after 10 races (20 entries)

1st SGP 218246 Ryan Lo Jun Han 1 1 – – 17 pts

2nd THA 217427 Keerati Bualong -13 9 – – 51 pts

3rd IND 208191 Vishnu Saravanan -12 11 – – 51 pts

RS:X Men – Leaders after 12 races (13 entries)

1st THA6 Natthapong Phonoppharat 1 1 – – 14 pts

2nd PHI 420 Yancy Kaibigan 2 2 – – 31 pts

3rd PHI 4 Geylord Coveta 7 14 – – 56 pts

RS:X Women – Leaders after 12 races (3 entries)

1st SGP 1 Amanda Ng Ling Kai 1 1 – – 15 pts

2nd PHI16 Charizanne Napa 2 2 – – 18 pts

3rd IND 15 Ishwariya Ganesh 4.0 DNF 4.0 DNF – – 33 pts

Full results available here . . .

