Finn Open and U23 Europeans set for Vilamoura this coming weekend

After two days of registration and measurement, and a practice race, the first two races for the 2021 Finn Open and U23 European Championship will take place on Monday 12 March.

Portugal has been the winter base for many Olympic hopefulls throughout the Covid-19 pandemic and is hosting a number of Olymic class events leading up to the Tokyo Games.

This championship is hosted by the Portuguese Sailing Federation and Capable Planet Clube Náutico in Vilamoura and comprises of ten scheduled races.

To date 49 entries have registered, including Britain’s Team GB selection for the Tokyo Olympics, Giles Scott, and training partner Henry Wetherell.

This is the first major international event for the Finn class in the lead-up to the delayed Tokyo Olympics, which will now start on 27 July 2021, and is also a forerunner to the Finn Gold Cup world championship in early May – again in Portugal.

Scott is a three-time winner of the European title, most recently in 2019, and placed second in 2020 behind Zsombor Berecz of Hungary (top image).

The strong fleet also features 2020 European bronze medallist Joan Cardona of Spain, World silver medallist Nicholas Heiner of Holland, and three-time Silver Cup (U23 Worlds) winner Oskari Muhonen of Finland.

Overseas entries include Australia’s Jake Lilly, Jorge Zarif of Brazil, Tom Ramshaw of Canada, and Juan Ignacio Pérez of Mexico.

Related Post:

Giles Scott – It’s busy, but you just have to deal with it