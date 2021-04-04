RORC Spring Series – Easter Chocolates for Ino XXX & Aries

The Royal Ocean Racing Club 2021 season got underway on Easter Saturday with an inshore race in the Solent of approximately 38 nautical miles, the first of three races in the 2021 RORC Spring Series.
The top three boats included the fastest and slowest rated boats under IRC as well as the top Two-Handed team.
RORC Commodore James Neville, racing HH42 Ino XXX took line honours and the overall win after IRC time correction.
Kelvin Rawlings racing Sun Fast 3300 Aries, Two-Handed with Stuart Childerley, was runner up by just six seconds on corrected time from Sam Laidlaw’s Quarter Tonner BLT.
The RORC Spring Series continues with the second race, scheduled to start on Saturday 10th April. The Notice of Race requires that all crew shall comply with current Covid-19 guidelines, and with respect to social distancing at all times.
RORC Spring Series – IRC Overall (33 entries)
1st Ino XXX James Neville – – 1 pts
2nd Aries Kelvin Rawlings – – 2 pts
3rd Blt Sam Laidlaw – – 3 pts
4th Dawn Treader Ed Bell – – 4 pts
5th Darkwood Michael O’Donnell – – 5 pts
6th Gentoo James Harayda – – 6 pts
7th Sailplane 3 Rob Bottomley – – 7 pts
8th Bellino Rob Craigie – – 8 pts
9th Fastrak XII Nigel de Quervain Colley – – 9 pts
10th Jangada Richard Palmer – – 10 pts
RORC Spring Series – IRC Two-handed (13 entries)
1st Aries Kelvin Rawlings – – 1 pts
2nd Gentoo James Harayda – – 2 pts
3rd Bellino Rob Craigie – – 3 pts
4th Fastrak XII Nigel de Quervain Colley – – 4 pts
5th Jangada Richard Palmer – – 5 pts
6th Just So David McGough – – 6 pts
7th Jago Mike Yates – – 7 pts
8th Sea Bear Peter Bacon – – 8 pts
9th Diablo Nick Martin – – 9 pts
10th Tigris Gavin Howe – – 10 pts