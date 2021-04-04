RORC Spring Series – Easter Chocolates for Ino XXX & Aries

The Royal Ocean Racing Club 2021 season got underway on Easter Saturday with an inshore race in the Solent of approximately 38 nautical miles, the first of three races in the 2021 RORC Spring Series.

The top three boats included the fastest and slowest rated boats under IRC as well as the top Two-Handed team.

RORC Commodore James Neville, racing HH42 Ino XXX took line honours and the overall win after IRC time correction.

Kelvin Rawlings racing Sun Fast 3300 Aries, Two-Handed with Stuart Childerley, was runner up by just six seconds on corrected time from Sam Laidlaw’s Quarter Tonner BLT.

The RORC Spring Series continues with the second race, scheduled to start on Saturday 10th April. The Notice of Race requires that all crew shall comply with current Covid-19 guidelines, and with respect to social distancing at all times.

RORC Spring Series – IRC Overall (33 entries)

1st Ino XXX James Neville – – 1 pts

2nd Aries Kelvin Rawlings – – 2 pts

3rd Blt Sam Laidlaw – – 3 pts

4th Dawn Treader Ed Bell – – 4 pts

5th Darkwood Michael O’Donnell – – 5 pts

6th Gentoo James Harayda – – 6 pts

7th Sailplane 3 Rob Bottomley – – 7 pts

8th Bellino Rob Craigie – – 8 pts

9th Fastrak XII Nigel de Quervain Colley – – 9 pts

10th Jangada Richard Palmer – – 10 pts

RORC Spring Series – IRC Two-handed (13 entries)

1st Aries Kelvin Rawlings – – 1 pts

2nd Gentoo James Harayda – – 2 pts

3rd Bellino Rob Craigie – – 3 pts

4th Fastrak XII Nigel de Quervain Colley – – 4 pts

5th Jangada Richard Palmer – – 5 pts

6th Just So David McGough – – 6 pts

7th Jago Mike Yates – – 7 pts

8th Sea Bear Peter Bacon – – 8 pts

9th Diablo Nick Martin – – 9 pts

10th Tigris Gavin Howe – – 10 pts

Full results available here . . .