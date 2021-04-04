Mussanah Open Championship – Day 2 Results

Day 2 of racing at the Mussanah Open Championship 2021 in Oman, the Final Tokyo Olympic qualification for Asian and African nations.

It was all-change at the top of the rankings after a pulsating second day of sailing in Mussanah with the early leaders in the 49er, Laser Radial and Laser unable to maintain their advantage.

In the 49er class, Omani duo of Musab Al Hadi and Waleed Al Kindi notched two victories and a second place to end the day in top spot with yesterday’s second placed team, the Chinese crew of Hong Wei and Chao Xiang retaining second and the Indian team of Ganapathy Chengappa and Varun Thakkar finishing third.

The 49er FX class saw China’s Ye Jin and Chen Shasha remain in first position with the team of Molly Highfield and Sandy Wing Chi Choi from Hong Kong taking second and the Thai pair of Kamonchanok Klahan and Nichapa Waiwai claiming third.

The Laser class has seen four different round winners so far as Singapore’s Ryan Lo Jun Han leads Keerati Bualong of Thailand and India’s Vishnu Saravanan at the end of racing today.

Laser Radial has been dominated by the Indian sailors, who occupy three of the top four spots. Nethra Kumanan leads Dutch sailor Emma Savelon with Indian teammates Ramya Saravanan and Harshita Tomar in third and fourth respectively.

n the RS:X Class, the men’s competition is currently led by Thai sailor Natthapong Phonoppharat from Yancy Kaibigan in second and Geylord Coveta in third, both representing the Philippines.

In the women’s competition, Charizanne Napa of the Philippines maintained her excellent form from day one to stay top of the rankings ahead of Amanda Ng Ling Kai from Singapore and Ishwariya Ganesh of India.

49er Men – Leaders after 6 races (14 entries)

1st OMA 145 Musab Al Hadi and Waleed Issa AlKindi (11.0) 6.0 8.0 1.0 2.0 1.0 – – 18.0 pts

2nd CHN 251 Hong Wei and Chao Xiang 1.0 4.0 2.0 5.0 (12.0) 8.0 – – 20.0 pts

3rd IND 316 Ganapathy Kelapanda Chengappa and Varun Ashok Thakkar 5.0 (10.0) 3.0 4.0 5.0 3.0 – – 20.0 pts

49erFX Women – Leaders after 6 races (7 entries)

1st CHN 619 Chen Shasha and Ye Jin 1.0 2.0 2.0 2.0 (3.0) 1.0 – – 8.0 pts

2nd HKG 852 Molly Highfield and Sandy Wing Chi Choi (4.0) 3.0 4.0 1.0 1.0 2.0 – – 11.0 pts

3rd THA 286 Kamonchanok Klahan and Nichapa Waiwai 2.0 1.0 3.0 3.0 5.0 (7.0 DNC) – – 14.0 pts

Laser Radial Women – Leaders after 4 races (12 entries)

1st IND 217554 Nethra Kumanan 2.0 (7.0) 1.0 2.0 12.0 – – 5.0 pts

2nd NED 220808 Emma Charlotte Jeanne Savelon (5.0) 5.0 2.0 1.0 13.0 – – – 8.0 pts

3rd IND 210282 Ramya Saravanan (13.0 DSQ) 3.0 5.0 4.0 25.0 – – -12.0 pts

Laser Men – Leaders after 4 races (20 entries)

1st SGP 218246 Ryan Lo Jun Han 5.0 (6.0) 3.0 1.0 – – 9.0 pts

2nd THA 217427 Keerati Bualong (11.0) 2.0 5.0 2.0 – – 9.0 pts

3rd IND 208191 Vishnu Saravanan 3.0 (11.0) 2.0 4.0 – – 9.0 pts

RS:X Men – Leaders after 5 races (13 entries)

1st THA6 Natthapong Phonoppharat 1.0 (3.0) 2.0 1.0 1.0 – – 5.0 pts

2nd PHI 420 Yancy Kaibigan 6.0 1.0 (8.0) 2.0 2.0 – – 11.0 pts

3rd PHI 4 Geylord Coveta 5.0 4.0 1.0 (9.0) 5.0 – – 15.0 pts

RS:X Women – Leaders after 5 races (3 entries)

1st PHI16 Charizanne Napa 1.0 1.0 1.0 1.0 (2.0) – – 4.0 pts

2nd SGP 1 Amanda Ng Ling Kai (3.0) 2.0 2.0 2.0 1.0 – – 7.0 pts

3rd IND 1 Ishwariya Ganesh 2.0 3.0 3.0 (4.0 DNF) 4.0 NSC – – 12.0 pts

