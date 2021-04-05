Mussanah Open Championship – Day 3 Results

Day 3 of racing at the Mussanah Open Championship 2021 in Oman, the Final Tokyo Olympic qualification for Asian and African nations.



Competition is heating up, and at the midway point of the event, all classes remain incredibly close.

The 49er class is wide open, with yet another new leader on top of the rankings at the close of Day Three. Indian duo KC Ganapathy and Varun Thakkar ended the day in first place from Benjamin Talbot and Alex Burger of South Africa and the Chinese pairing of Hong Wei and Chao Xiang.

The top two in the 49er FX class switched places from yesterday with the team of Molly Highfield and Sandy Wing Chi Choi from Hong Kong taking over at the top from China’s Ye Jin and Chen Shasha.

In the Laser, Singapore’s Ryan Lo Jun Han leads Keerati Bualong of Thailand and India’s Vishnu Saravanan and in the Laser Radial, Indian sailor Nethra Kumanan leads Dutch sailor Emma Savelon with Indian teammate Ramya Saravanan in third.

Racing in Mussanah continues tomorrow with three full days remaining.

49er Men – Leaders after 9 races (14 entries)

1st IND 316 Ganapathy Kelapanda Chengappa and Varun Ashok Thakkar 5.0 (10.0) 3.0 4.0 5.0 3.0 3.0 1.0 2.0 – – 26.0 pts

2nd RSA 470 Benjamin Talbot Daniel and Alex Burger (7.0) 2.0 7.0 7.0 6.0 2.0 1.0 3.0 7.0 – – 35.0 pts

3rd CHN 251 Hong Wei and Chao Xiang 1.0 4.0 2.0 5.0 (12.0) 8.0 5.0 2.0 9.0 – – 36.0 pts

49erFX Women – Leaders after 9 races (7 entries)

1st HKG 852 Molly Highfield and Sandy Wing Chi Choi (4.0) 3.0 4.0 1.0 1.0 2.0 2.0 1.0 1.0 – – 15.0 pts

2nd CHN 619 Chen Shasha and Ye Jin 1.0 2.0 2.0 2.0 3.0 1.0 1.0 (5.0) 4.0 – – 16.0 pts

3rd THA 286 Kamonchanok Klahan and Nichapa Waiwai 2.0 1.0 3.0 3.0 5.0 (7.0 DNC) 3.0 3.0 2.0 – – 22.0 pts

Laser Radial Women – Leaders after 6 races (12 entries)

1st IND 217554 Nethra Kumanan 2.0 (7.0) 1.0 2.0 1.0 1.0 – – 7.0 pts

2nd NED 220808 Emma Charlotte Jeanne Savelon (5.0) 5.0 2.0 1.0 2.0 2.0 – – 12.0 pts

3rd IND 210282 Ramya Saravanan (13.0 DSQ) 3.0 5.0 4.0 3.0 5.0 – – 20.0 pts

Laser Men – Leaders after 6 races (20 entries)

1st SGP 218246 Ryan Lo Jun Han 5.0 (6.0) 3.0 1.0 1.0 2.0 – – 12.0 pts

2nd THA 217427 Keerati Bualong (11.0) 2.0 5.0 2.0 9.0 1.0 – – 19.0 pts

3rd IND 208191 Vishnu Saravanan 3.0 (11.0) 2.0 4.0 3.0 10.0 – – 22.0 pts

RS:X Men – Leaders after 7 races (13 entries)

1st THA6 Natthapong Phonoppharat 1.0 (3.0) 2.0 1.0 1.0 1.0 1.0 – – 7.0 pts

2nd PHI 420 Yancy Kaibigan 6.0 1.0 (8.0) 2.0 2.0 2.0 2.0 – – 15.0 pts

3rd PHI 4 Geylord Coveta 5.0 4.0 1.0 (9.0) 5.0 9.0 4.0 – – 28.0 pts

RS:X Women – Leaders after 7 races (3 entries)

1st PHI16 Charizanne Napa 1.0 1.0 1.0 1.0 (2.0) 2.0 – – 6.0 pts

2nd SGP 1 Amanda Ng Ling Kai (3.0) 2.0 2.0 2.0 1.0 1.0 – – 8.0 pts

3rd IND 15 Ishwariya Ganesh 2.0 3.0 3.0 (4.0 DNF) 4.0 NSC 3.0 – – 15.0 pts

Full results available here . . .

Related post:

Finn Open and U23 Europeans set for Vilamoura this coming weekend