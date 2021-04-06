New Chief Executive for RORC

The Royal Ocean Racing Club has appointed Jeremy Wilton as the new Chief Executive of the London and Cowes based Club from 6 April 2021.

He will take over the leadership and development role from Eddie Warden Owen, who has helped shape the success of the Club through its international offshore racing programme for the past 12 years.

Jeremy Wilton held senior leadership positions in the world of rugby, where he spent over seven years working at Bath Rugby and Wasps, as well as over a decade at Whitbread PLC and founded and developed a marketing communications agency.

No stranger to the world of sailing . . . During his time at Whitbread PLC, he oversaw and developed a sponsorship portfolio which covered two Whitbread Round the World Races.

Having been introduced to sailing at a young age, it has featured heavily throughout his life, both in Australia and the UK.

Warden Owen will step down from the overall running of the RORC in April, but will continue to work on delivering the Club’s flagship event – the 49th Rolex Fastnet Race starting from Cowes, UK on Sunday 8 August and finishing for the first time in Cherbourg, France.

For more information go to: http://www.rorc.org/

