RORC Return to Offshore Racing in April

The RORC Committee, working with the RYA and Government, is confident that overnight racing will return for the 2021 RORC Season’s Points Championship.

With COVID-19 protocols in place, the club intends to organise a RORC Spring Series during April and May.

Some changes will be necessary for the early part of the season, but unless the recovery from the pandemic changes, the world’s largest offshore championship will go ahead, including the 49th edition of the Rolex Fastnet Race.

Whilst the RORC would like to run our full programme of races, the reality as a consequence of the pandemic is that the RORC Easter Challenge, Cervantes Trophy and North Sea Race are cancelled.

The Rolex Fastnet Race is expected to be a fully crewed race, but more than likely to have some COVID-19 protocols for crews to follow. And discussions with the RYA and health professionals on minimising risk to our competitors are on going.

The 2021 RORC Spring Series will consist of three long day races, starting from the Royal Yacht Squadron Line.

Designed to last between 6-8 hours, the permitted crew is expected to be up to 80% of the IRC certificate allowance, which is to be confirmed in March following further consultation with the relevant authorities:-

RORC Spring Series 1: Saturday 03 April

RORC Spring Series 2: Saturday 10 April

RORC Spring Series 3: Saturday 01 May

Spring Series Notice of Race available here . . .

The 2021 RORC Season’s Point’s Championship is scheduled to continue with regular offshore races from late May through to September, including the 2021 Rolex Fastnet Race, starting from Cowes on Sunday 8 August.

Related Post:

RYA explains Government Roadmap route back to Sailing