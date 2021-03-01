America’s Cup – Ineos Team debrief with Ben Ainslie and Grant Simmer

Matt Sheahan kicks off this video feature with a quick summary of how the Prada Cup was won . . . and lost.

Then, Sir Ben Ainslie and Ineos CEO Grant Simmer talk exclusively and openly to Matt about the British America’s Cup campaign, discussing its strengths and shortcomings along with their thoughts on the prospects of another British campaign.

They also provide their thoughts on the the 36th America’s Cup Match and how Emirates Team New Zealand and Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli will compare.



01:05​ Prada Cup Final – Quick Review

04:55​ Ainslie / Simmer Interview