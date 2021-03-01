Buckingham and Douglas top podium at USA Laser Midwinters

Good turnouts for the ILCA Laser Midwinters East Championships in Miami, Florida, where Charlie Buckingham USA and Sarah Douglas CAN took the top prizes.
The Florida Olympic Class event was hosted by Key Biscayne Yacht Club.
Laser, Men – 2021 ILCA Laser Midwinters East (26 entries)
1st USA 217275 Charlie BUCKINGHAM – – 1 -3 1 1 1 2 1 3 2 1 – – 13 pts
2nd GUA 211981 Juan I. MAEGLI – – 9 1 2 UFD 2 1 2 1 1 2 – – 21 pts
3rd USA 212873 Ernesto RODRIGUEZ – – 2 UFD 7 4 5 7 3 4 3 6 – – 41 pts
4th USA 157851 Leo BOUCHER – – 8 4 -9 3 6 6 7 9 4 3 – – 50 pts
5th USA 199338 Marshall MCCANN – – 7 7 8 -9 4 3 6 8 5 5 – – 53 pts
6th USA 191985 Connor NELSON – – 6 6 6 5 -14 8 4 5 6 12 – – 58 pts
7th USA 217337 Daniel ESCUDERO – – 4 2 5 UFD 3 4 8 2 DSQ 4 – – 59 pts
8th USA 212130 Ford MCCANN – – 5 10 3 2 7 5 5 7 RET DNC – – 71 pts
9th USA 212062 Nicholas REESER – – 11 8 4 -13 9 9 9 6 8 8 – – 72 pts
10th USA 217638 Jack BALDWIN – – 12 -14 13 7 8 14 10 10 7 10 – – 91 pts
Radial, Mixed – 2021 ILCA Laser Midwinters East (89 entries)
1st CAN 214044 Sarah DOUGLAS – – 3 1 3 3 1 2 2 -4 1 1 – – 17 pts
2nd USA 197111 Paige RAILEY – – 1 5 5 2 2 1 1 1 4 -13 – – 22 pts
3rd GUA 190816 Isabella MAEGLI – – 5 8 2 1 3 8 3 -10 6 3 – – 39 pts
4th USA 217981 Stephan BAKER – – 2 2 1 2 8 15 UFD 3 5 9 – – 47 pts
5th USA 206116 Guthrie BRAUN – – 4 3 3 7 11 3 10 -40 3 4 – – 48 pts
6th ISV 191917 Mateo DI BLASI – – 3 4 9 15 6 4 8 2 2 BFD – – 53 pts
7th USA 200404 Robby MEEK – – 9 2 6 17 7 7 9 7 -20 5 – – 69 pts
8th USA 217983 Justin CALLAHAN – – 6 6 10 4 1 16 14 5 -22 19 – – 81 pts
9th USA 213069 Michael BURNS II – – 14 15 14 6 -17 12 13 8 7 2 – – 91 pts
10th USA 207861 Sammy CLARK – – 6 18 5 15 2 13 16 13 -24 7 – – 95 pts