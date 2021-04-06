North Korea withdraw from Tokyo Games

North Korea says it will not send athletes to the Tokyo Olympics due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

NHK media reported that North Korea broke the news in a post published on its sports ministry’s website.

The post says the DPRK Olympic Committee, “decided not to participate in the 32nd Olympic Games in order to protect players from the world public health crisis caused by COVID-19.”

North Korea has always claimed that it has had no confirmed coronavirus infections.

Pyongyang closed its borders between the North and its two neighbors — China and Russia in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

North Korea has never competed in the Olympic sailing events.