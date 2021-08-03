Tokyo 2020 Games – Olympic Sailing Day 10 – GBR stack up on Gold & Silver

Day 10 of the Tokyo Games Sailing events at Enoshima, Japan was a bumper Medal Race day. Four events were completed with medals decided for the 49er, 49erFX, Finn and Nacra 17 events.

First up was the women’s 49erFX where Martine Grael and Kahena Kunze (BRA) won gold, successfully defending the Olympic title they won at Rio 2016.

Tina Lutz and Susann Beucke (GER) took silver and Annemiek Bekkering and Annette Duetz (NED) the bronze.

Britain’s Charlotte Dobson and Saskia Tidey finished 6th overall.

In the men’s 49er the British pair, Dylan Fletcher and Stuart Bithell took Gold with a remarkable Medal race win.

In a photo finish Great Britain crossed the finish in first place, centimetres ahead of Erik Heil and Thomas Ploessel (GER).

Hot favourites Pete Burling and Blair Tuke (NZL) crossed the line third. Gold medal to Fletcher and Bithell. Burling and Tuke took the Silver and Heil and Ploessel the Bronze.

This is the first time that Britain has won the 49er event since the class was introduced in the Sydney 2000 Games.

Next up was the Finn Medal race with defending champion Giles Scott, doing it the hard way.

Recovering from an OCS and starting last, Scott pulled through to fourth at the finish and snatched back Gold.

Zsombor Berecz (HUN) took the Silver and Joan Cardona (ESP) the Bronze.

The final Medal race of the day was the Nacra 17.

Ruggero Tita and Caterina Banti (ITA) won the Gold with Britain’s John Gimson and Anna Burnet finishing in fifth to take the Silver.

Paul Kohlhoff and Alica Stuhlemmer (GER) bronze.

The good news continued with the final two qualification races for the 470, where Hannah Mills and Eilidh McIntyre (-9, 3) extended their overall lead to 14 points.

Poland’s Agnieszka Skrzypulec and Jolanta Ogar (-15, 15) dropped back to third place and Camille Lecointre and Aloise Retornaz (10, 4) of France move into second place..

This gives Mills and McIntyre a 14 point cushion in the Medal race on Wednesday, and means that the Polish and French teams will be fighting for the silver.

In the men’s 470 the British pair, Luke Patience and Chris Grube (9, 6), slipped to fifth overall and are now 13 points off the podium places.

Australia’s Mathew Belcher and Will Ryanhave a 19 point lead going into the Medal race, which should see them take Gold.

470 Women – Leaders after 10 races, 1 discard (21 entries)

1st GBR Hannah Mills and Eilidh McIntyre 4 3 7 1 3 3 1 3 -9 3 – – 28 pts

2nd FRA Camille Lecointre and Aloise Retornaz 3 2 4 7 1 -12 6 5 10 4 – – 42 pts

3rd POL Agnieszka Skrzypulec and Jolanta Ogar 1 1 2 5 12 1 5 4 -15 15 – – 46 pts

4th SLO Tina Mrak Veronika Macarol 8 -16 6 9 4 7 3 9 2 7 – – 55 pts

5th BRA Fernanda Oliveira Ana Barbachan -15 5 1 10 13 4 10 10 8 1 – – 62 pts

6th SUI Linda Fahrni Maja Siegenthaler -12 4 8 2 5 10 9 7 12 5 – – 62 pts

7th JPN Ai Kondo Yoshida Miho Yoshioka 6 7 11 -15 2 2 12 8 7 8 – – 63 pts

8th GER Luise Wanser Anastasiya Winkel -22 22 5 4 15 8 7 1 5 6 – – 73 pts

9th NED Afrodite Zegers Lobke Berkhout 10 11 14 11 9 6 -17 6 4 2 – – 73 pts

10th ISR Noya Bar Am Shahar Tibi 2 14 -22 3 10 11 4 11 6 13 – – 74 pts

470 Men – Leaders after 10 races, 1 discard (19 entries)

1st AUS Mathew Belcher Will Ryan 2 5 1 1 4 3 2 1 2 -8 – – 21 pts

2nd SWE Anton Dahlberg Fredrik Bergstrom 1 -15 8 5 6 11 1 5 3 1 – – 41 pts

3rd ESP Jordi Xammar Nicolas Rodriguez Garcia-Paz 10 1 10 6 -14 1 3 2 5 7 – – 45 pts

4th NZL Paul Snow-Hansen Dan Willcox 6 2 7 7 5 7 -13 8 6 3 – – 51 pts

5th GBR Luke Patience Chris Grube 3 8 2 4 -10 5 9 6 7 10 – – 54 pts

6th GRE Panagiotis Mantis Pavlos Kagialis 5 6 3 -20 15 12 8 7 4 6 – – 66 pts

7th ITA Giacomo Ferrari Giulio Calabro 9 9 12 9 9 4 -14 3 10 2 – – 67 pts

8th JPN Keiju Okada Jumpei Hokazono 7 4 4 11 13 9 5 4 -15 13 – – 70 pts

9th TUR Deniz Cinar Ates Cinar 11 14 5 3 2 10 -17 13 11 4 – – 73 pts

10th USA Stuart McNay David Hughes 8 -12 9 10 8 8 7 9 8 11 – – 78 pts

