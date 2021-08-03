Tokyo 2020 Games – Olympic Sailing Day 10 – 49er Gold for GBR

In a massive upset the British pair, Dylan Fletcher and Stuart Bithell, take 49er Gold at the Tokyo Games.

Fletcher and Bithell outsailed the defending champions, Pete Burling and Blair Tuke of New Zealand, who take the Silver, with Erik Heil and Thomas Ploessel of Germany the Bronze.

Fletcher and Bithell won the Medal race, with Heil and Ploessel taking second and the Kiwi pair in third place.

Victory in the medal race, with Burling and Tuke in third place, tied the Brits and Kiwis on 58 points, with Fletcher and Bithell claiming overall victory with the medal race win.

This is the first time that Britain has won the 49er event since the class was introduced in the Sydney 2000 Games.

49er Men – Final after 12 races + Medal race (21 entries)

Gold GBR Dylan Fletcher and Stuart Bithell – – 2 – – 58 pts

Silver NZL Peter Burling and Blair Tuke – – 6 – – 58 pts

Bronze GER Erik Heil and Thomas Ploessel – – 4 – – 70 pts

4th ESP Diego Botin and Iago Lopez Marra – – 14 – – 70 pts

5th DEN Jonas Warrer and Jakob Jensen – – 16 – – 82 pts

6th NED Bart Lambriex and Pim van Vugt – – 12 – – 87 pts

7th POR Jorge Lima and Jose Costa – – 22 OCS – – 94 pts

8th CRO Sime Fantela and Mihovil Fantela – – 18 – – 106 pts

9th POL Lukasz Przybytek and Pawel Kolodzinski – – 8 – – 108 pts

10th AUT Benjamin Bildstein and David Hussl – – 10 – – 114 pts