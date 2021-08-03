Tokyo 2020 Games – Olympic Sailing Day 10 – Finn Gold for GBR

Giles Scott of Britain took the final Finn Gold in a nail-biting finish to the Medal race at the Tokyo Games.

Over the line at the start of the Medal race, Scott came from last place to snatch fourth at the finish, giving him the gold, three points ahead of Zsombor Berecz of Hungary, with Joan Cardona of Spain taking the Bronze.

It was a nerve wracking race for British fans as Scott battled through the tight fleet, only moving back into contention at the final mark where he rounded in sixth, with Berecz leading the medal race and in Gold position.

On the final run to the finish Scott squeezed into fourth place across the line to take the Gold.

This was the final appearance of the Finn dinghy in the Olympics, it debuted at the 1952 Olympics in Helsinki.

Finn Men – Final after 10 + Medal race (19 entries)

Gold GBR Giles Scott – – 8 – – 36 pts

Silver HUN Zsombor Berecz – – 2 – – 39 pts

Bronze ESP Joan Cardona – – 12 – – 51 pts

4th NED Nicholas Heiner – – 4 – – 56 pts

5th NZL Josh Junior – – 16 – – 63 pts

6th AUS Jake Lilley – – 6 – – 69 pts

7th ARG Facundo Bazan – – 18 – – 70 pts

8th TUR Alican Kaynar – – 10 – – 81 pts

9th SWE Max Salminen – – 20 – – 92 pts

10th CAN Tom Ramshaw – – 14 – – 94 pts