Tokyo 2020 Games – Olympic Sailing Day 10 – Nacra17 Silver for GBR

John Gimson and Anna Burnet continued the Medal Rush for Britain with a Nacra 17 Silver at the Tokyo Games.

The British pair finished fifth in the Medal race which gave them Silver behind Gold Medallists Ruggero Tita and Caterina Banti of Italy.

Paul Kohlhoff and Alica Stuhlemmer of Germany taking the Bronze.

Santiago Lange and Cecilia Saroli of Argentina were the clear medal race winners.

Nacra 17 Mixed – Final after 12 races +Medal race (20 entries)

1st ITA Ruggero Tita and Caterina Banti – – 12 – – 35 pts

2nd GBR John Gimson and Anna Burnet – – 10 – – 45 pts

3rd GER Paul Kohlhoff and Alica Stuhlemmer – – 16 – – 63 pts

4th DEN Lin Cenholt and Christian Lubeck – – 4 – – 70 pts

5th AUS Jason Waterhouse and Lisa Darmanin – – 18 – – 72 pts

6th ESP Tara Pacheco and Florian Tritte – – 14 – – 76 pts

7th ARG Santiago Lange and Cecilia Saroli – – 2 – – 77 pts

8th FRA Quentin Delapierre and Manon Audinet – – 8 – – 84 pts

9th USA Riley Gibbs and Anna Weis – – 6 – – 99 pts

10th BRA Samuel Albrecht and Gabriela Nicolino – – 20 – – 117 pts