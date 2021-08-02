Swallow Championships at Itchenor SC

The National Swallow Championships were hosted by Itchenor SC over the weekend of 31/1st August with a covid-respectable fleet of 15 boats enjoying extremely competitive racing in Hayling Bay.

James Hartley with Robert Sutherland and Miles Palmer sailing Osprey, are the 2021 National Swallow Champions, counting a scoreline of 1, 2, 2, 1 for a 6 point total.

Second was Hugo Fisher with Nigel Masding and Richard House (4, 1, 4, 1) sailing Svala, and third Carolyn Brigg with David Sloper and Philip Pascal (2, 5, 2, 4) sailing Marengo.

For race one the race officer Ian MacDonald Smith laid a windward/leeward course in a shifting 10 knot westerly, and it was Osprey first out of the blocks with the win. Marengo in second place with Gwaihir of Mike Wigmore, Charles Hyatt and Keith Bliss in third.

In race two, after a general recall, the defending champion Skua of Harry Roome, Prue Roome and Tim Barker who sailed a perfect first beat and windward mark layline, never to be caught.

In the last race of the day, it was a newcomer to the front of the championship fleet in recent years, Svala, that secured the win. Osprey were second again, by now building a solid series score.

Sunday brought a similar wind direction but less of it.

Marengo were on their usual light air form in race four and led from the start, but were eventually caught by the team in Osprey at the last mark.

Their second win securing them the 2021 Championship with a race to spare.

So, the scene was set for a final decider for the runner up spot. Four boats went into the last race with nine points, or ten and a race win, so it was all to play for.

Svala judged the tidal cross for the spreader mark best and was gone for their second race win giving them second overall.

Marengo and Gwaihir changed places for the rest of the race with Marengo taking it at the last mark to complete the podium.

2021 National Swallow Championship after 5 races, 1 discard

1st 95 Osprey – James Hartley with Robert Sutherland, Miles Palmer 1 2 2 1 -8 – – 6 pts

2nd 89 Svala – Hugo Fisher with Nigel Masding, Richard House -6 4 1 4 1 – – 10 pts

3rd 82 Marengo – Carolyn Brigg with David Sloper, Philip Pascal 2 -5 5 2 3 – – 12 pts

4th 93 Gwaihir – Mike Wigmore with Mike Wigmore, Charles Hyatt 3 3 3 -5 4 – – 13 pts

5th 3 Skua – Harry Roome with Prue Roome, Tim Barker 5 1 4 -6 6 – – 16 pts

6th 91 Spectre – Adrian Fisk with Jonathan Pudney, Mike Jeffries 4 6 -9 9 2 – – 21 pts

7th 67 Solitude – Andrew Reid with Anthony Lunch, John Houghton 7 8 6 -12 7 – – 28 pts

8th 92 Cockersootie – Charles Prescot with Simon Hamlyn, Mimie Currey 9 9 -12 3 9 – – 30 pts

9th 64 Bluff – Austen Scully with Clare Durgan, Paul Durgan -13 13 10 7 5 – – 35 pts

10th 87 Echo – Simon Slater with Simon Miller, James Baron, Tim Boswijk -16 7 7 13 10 – – 37 pts

11th 80 Blue Tit – Paul Giles with Tom Clarence-Smith, Marcus Irwin-Brown 10 10 8 10 -13 – – 38 pts

12th 85 Spreadeagle – George Miller with Hal Miller, Carl Snelling 8 11 13 -14 12 – – 44 pts

13th 74 Archon – Malcolm Green with Elizabeth Pattison, Caroline Marriage 11 -14 11 11 11 – – 44 pts

14th 68 Ptarmigan – Alistair Impey with A N Others 14 -15 15 8 14 – – 51 pts

15th 76 TBA – Mark Walker with A N Others 12 12 14 -16 16 – – 54 pts