Tokyo Games – Athletes and staff members accreditation revoked

Japan media reported that Tokyo Olympic organizers have revoked the accreditation of six people involved with the Games.

The officials say that four are Games staff members from the USA and Britain who have been arrested and indicted on suspicion of using cocaine.

The other two are Georgian judoka who both won silver medals. They left the athletes’ village without permission.

The officials said eight other people have had their accreditation temporarily withdrawn, ten were given strict warnings, and four were instructed to submit written pledges after being given strict warnings.

The Organisers are also investigating reports of athletes drinking alcohol in the Olympic village in violation of the Tokyo 2020 Playbooks anti-infection guidelines for all participants in the Games.

Toshiro Muto, director-general of the Tokyo Games organizing committee said that a total of 28 people related to the ongoing Tokyo Olympics had been penalized by Saturday for violating the Games’ playbook.

