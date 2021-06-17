Tokyo Games Playbooks – Third & Final versions published

The IOC, the IPC and the Organising Committee of the Olympic and Paralympic Games Tokyo 2020 have published the third and final editions of the Tokyo 2020 Playbooks.

The Playbooks are the basis of the game plan to ensure that all Olympic and Paralympic Games participants and the people of Japan stay safe and healthy this summer.

One of the key updates to the third version of the Playbooks relates to additional details on compliance.

In this updated version, the range of potential consequences that the IOC (for the Olympic Games) and IPC (for the Paralympic Games) may impose have been included in order to provide some transparency to stakeholders and Games participants.

Examples of such potential consequences include: warnings; temporary or permanent exclusion from the Games; withdrawal of accreditation; disqualification (with the consequences set forth in the Olympic Charter); and financial sanctions.

The latest Playbooks discuss sport-specific rules and regulations that are under the authority of International Federations (IFs), which will be made available from 18 June.

They will explain the processes and procedures for their competitions and events in the case of a confirmed positive COVID-19 test result, including any changes to competition formats and schedules; the minimum numbers of athletes, officials or technical officials required to run an event; and decision-making within the IFs.

The final Playbooks will be available here over the coming days . . .

The Playbooks can be downloaded on the following dates:

Athletes and Team Officials – 15 June

Broadcasters; Press – 16 June

Marketing Partners; International Federations – 18 June

Olympic Family; Workforce – 22 June

Related Post:

Tokyo Playbook – Your guide to a safe and successful Games

Tokyo Games Playbooks – Updated to address evolving situation of the pandemic