Tokyo Playbook – Your guide to a safe and successful Games

The International Olympic Committee, Paralympic Committee and Tokyo 2020 Organising Committee have published the first Tokyo Games Playbook.

They outline the responsibilities of all Games participants and the rules that must be followed – starting 14 days before travel, as well as entry to Japan, throughout the Games and on departure.

And if that sounds pretty daunting . . . you better believe it.

This is going to be a different Games, that has been made clear by the IOC as the organisers struggle to keep the show on the road

This is in the face of a coronavirus pandemic that has already infected 104,489,288 people and led to 2,265,115 deaths – and counting – with 108,000+ of those in the UK alone.

If the Games do go ahead – and commercial pressures seem to be driving it on – then it will likely be even more of a media event than ever before, possibly without any stadium spectators – at least from outside Japan.

While we sit comfortably, and safely, at home in front of our TVs, the athletes will compete in a unique environment, while following the strict playbook instructions that are being rolled out over the coming weeks.

This first 32 page document (of four) outlines the personal responsibilities key stakeholders must take to play their role in ensuring safe and successful Olympic and Paralympic Games this summer.

The first versions will be updated with more detail over the coming months, as the global situation relating to COVID-19 becomes clearer ahead of the Games.

Each Athlete must complete an activity plan for the first 14 days of their stay in Japan, which they will need to share with the Japanese authorities.

It will include :–

All your planned activities – During your stay in Japan, you will be expected to limit your activities to what is required in order to carry out your role.

Where you will travel – restricted to Official Games Venues (as per your accreditation privileges).

Your accommodation and limited additional locations, as defined by the ‘List of Destinations and Movement’.

You will be required to :–

Keep your close contact list up to date

Limit your physical contact with athletes,maintaining a two-metre distance at all times

Keep a minimum of one metre’s distance from others • Avoid crowds and enclosed spaces wherever possible

Avoid staying an unnecessarily long time in a space where physical distance cannot be maintained. Refrain from talking in crowded areas such as elevators

Avoid unnecessary forms of physical contact such as hugs, high-fives and handshakes

Additional rules apply to your first 14 days in Japan :–

Follow only the activities you have outlined in your 14-day activity plan

You must only leave your accommodation to go to Official Games Venues and limited additional locations, as defined by the ‘List of Destinations and Movement’

You must not visit Games venues as a spectator

You must not visit tourist areas, shops, restaurants or bars, gyms, etc.

Do not use public transport, unless given permission

NOTE: You will not be required to have received a vaccine in order to participate in the Games – and all of the rules outlined in this Playbook will apply, whether or not you have received the vaccine.

You can read the full Playbook here . . .

