New Zealand SailGP reveal their team for the 2021/22 season

New Zealand SailGP Team CEOs Peter Burling and Blair Tuke announce their team to compete in SailGP Season 2.

In addition to Burling and Tuke the team includes . . . Andy Maloney, Josh Junior, Marcus Hansen and Louis Sinclair.

The pre-season team selection also includes, Liv Mackayand Erica Dawson, the successful candidates from the New Zealand SailGP Team female development programme.

Following the pre-season training and development in Bermuda at least one of them will be selected to join the team for the rest of SailGP Season 2.

Between them the team members come with extensive experience in foiling high tech boats.

In addition to world class high performance sailing campaigns across 49er, Nacra, and Finn Olympic classes and round the world editions.

Like Burling and Tuke, many of the New Zealand SailGP Team members will combine Olympic campaigns with the SailGP league.

Burling said: “For now the majority of the team is head down focused on the defence of the America’s Cup with Emirates Team New Zealand in March but it’s a great milestone to announce such a strong line up of sailors to join us in our first SailGP season.”

The 2020 SailGP Season 2 was postponed due to COVID-19 and is rescheduled to start in Bermuda on 24-25 2021.

It will then move on to Taranto (ITA, June 5-6), Plymouth (GBR, July 17-18), Aarhus (DEN, August 20-21), Saint-Tropez (FRA, September 11-12) and Cádiz (ESP, October 9-10) to complete the 2021 part of season 2.

SailGP will then make its first visit to Christchurch for New Zealand’s maiden grand prix on 29-30 January 2022.

And season 2 will culminate with the Grand Final in San Francisco on 26-27 March 2022, when the champion will be determined in a single $1 million winner-takes-all final.

