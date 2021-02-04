Vendee Globe – Cremer breaks Ellen MacArthur’s solo non-stop record

Clarisse Cremer crossed the finish line of the 9th Vendée Globe at 15:44:25 hrs UTC, Wednesday, to take 12th place on Banque Populaire X and first female skipper to finish from the field of 33 starters.

Her elapsed time of 87 days 02 hours and 24 minutes breaks Ellen MacArthur’s 21-year monohull solo non-stop record for a female skipper of 94 days 4 hours, which she set when she took second in the 2000-2001 Vendée Globe.

MacArthur sent a message of congratulations to Cremer . . . “Hi Clarisse, just a little message to say a big bravo for your race around the world. It’s great to see you at the finish line. It’s truly an exceptional lap. Well done for everything you have done!”

Cremer played down her ranking as first female to finish . . .“There is no female classification. At sea, I am a sailor, and I don’t tell myself that the sailor in front is a man or a woman, I don’t think about that at all.”

A relative latecomer to ocean racing 31-year-old Cremer’s bubbly, charismatic personality and big smile masks a steely resolve. This Vendée Globe is just her second ever solo race in an IMOCA.

Vendée Globe Leaders – Day 88 – Thu 4 Feb – 08:00 hrs UK

1st FRA Yannick Bestaven – Maître CoQ IV – Arrival date: 28/01/2021 03:19:46 – Race time: 80d 03h 44m 46s

2nd FRA Charlie Dalin – APIVIA – Arrival date: 27/01/2021 19:35:47 – Race time: 80d 06h 15m 47s

3rd FRA Louis Burton – BUREAU VALLEE 2 – Arrival date: 27/01/2021 23:45:12 – Race time: 80d 10h 25m 12s

4th FRA Jean Le Cam – Yes we Cam! – Arrival date: 28/01/2021 19:19:55

5th FRA Boris Herrmann – SEAEXPLORER – Arrival date: 28/01/2021 10:19:45

6th FRA Thomas Ruyant – LinkedOut – Arrival date: 28/01/2021 04:42:01

7th FRA Damien Seguin – GROUPE APICIL – Arrival date: 28/01/2021 11:18:20

8th FRA Giancarlo Pedote – PRYSMIAN GROUP – Arrival date: 28/01/2021 12:02:20

9th FRA Benjamin DUTREUX – OMIA – WATER FAMILY – Arrival date: 29/01/2021 09:05:20

10th FRA Maxime SOREL – V and B-MAYENNE – Arrival date: 30/01/2021 03:50:15

11th FRA Armel TRIPON – ‘OCCITANE EN PROVENCE – Arrival date: 01/02/2021 06:27:50

12th FRA Clarisse CREMER – BANQUE POPULAIRE X – Arrival date: 03/02/2021 15:44:25

13th FRA Jérémie BEYOU – CHARAL – Distance to finish – 639.57 nm

GBR:

19th GBR Pip Hare – Medallia – 2719 nm to Finish

22nd GBR Miranda Merron – Campagne de France – 3769 nm to Finish

Retired:

Nicolas Troussel, Alex Thomson, Kevin Escoffier, Alex Thomson, Sebastien Simon, Sam Davies, Fabrice Amedo, Isabelle Joschke, Sébastien Destremau

Full rankings available here . . .

