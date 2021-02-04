America’s Cup – Luna Rossa show-off their new clothes

All focus on the two Prada Cup Challenger Selection finalists and their preperations for Saturday 13 February, ground zero for their latest meeting.

This is a first to seven race-win series to decide the official challenger for the 36th America’s Cup match and as with the semi-final the die is likely to be cast in those first day races, and almost certainly over the first weekend.

After the first weekend – four races – there is a two-day break before racing restarts on Wednesday 17 February, giving a short period for the teams to adjust things if they need to . . . and at least one of them will.

That is going to involve some nerve-racking early mornings for the fans in Britain and Italy over that first weekend.

Both teams must Declare their AC75 and the yacht’s equipment to be used in the Final on Monday 8 February, so time is tight to make any significant tweaks.

There is also a team weigh-in on Friday 12 February.

While Ben Ainslie and the Ineos Team beaver away at finding some extra speed from Britannia, the Italian Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli team rolled out Luna Rossa on Wednesday with their latest sail updates, captured in this great video by Justin Mitchell.

Luna Rossa was still sailing with repositioned backstays, seemingly attached at the foot of the mainsail, but later seen back in the required stern quarter position.

While their performance in the 8-13 Knot breeze on a flat sea was smooth, with plenty of slick rounding’s, they did have one rear-up and splash down, quickly dumping the jib to regain control.



Related Post:

America’s Cup – Uncharted waters for Ainslie in Prada Cup Final