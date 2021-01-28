Yannick Bestaven on Maître Coq IV winner of the 9th Vendee Globe

Yannick Bestaven, the 48 year old French skipper of Maître Coq IV, is the overall winner of the ninth edition of the Vendée Globe.

He actually took the gun for third place off Les Sables d’Olonne, France at 03hrs 19mins 46 secs early this Thursday morning (28 Jan).

With a time compensation of 10 hours and 15 minutes, awarded by an international jury for his role in the search and rescue of fellow competitor Kevin Escoffier, Bestaven takes overall victory.

Finishing 2hrs 31mins 01secs ahead of Charlie Dalin and 6hrs 40mins 26secs of Louis Burton who both finished ahead of him and take second and third respectively.

Germany’s Boris Herrman was in contention for a podium position until he struck a fishing boat at 90 miles from the finish line. He is bringing his Seaexplorer-Yacht Club de Monaco to the finish at reduced speed.

Vendée Globe Leaders – Day 81 – Thu 28 Jan – 08:00 hrs UK

1st FRA Yannick Bestaven – Maître CoQ IV – Arrival date: 28/01/2021 03:19:46

2nd FRA Charlie Dalin – APIVIA – Arrival date: 27/01/2021 19:35:47 – Race time: 80d 06h 15m 47s

3rd FRA Louis Burton – BUREAU VALLEE 2 – Arrival date: 27/01/2021 23:45:12 – Race time: 80d 10h 25m 12s

4th FRA Thomas Ruyant – LinkedOut – Arrival date: 28/01/2021 04:42:01 – Race time: 80d 15h 22m 01s

5th FRA Boris Herrmann – SEAEXPLORER – 20 nm to finish

6th FRA Damien Seguin – GROUPE APICIL – 51 nm

7th FRA Giancarlo Pedote – PRYSMIAN GROUP – 54 nm

8th FRA Jean Le Cam – Yes we Cam! – 184 nm

9th FRA Benjamin DUTREUX – OMIA – WATER FAMILY – 371 nm

10th FRA Maxime SOREL – V and B-MAYENNE – 598 nm

GBR:

19th GBR Pip Hare – Medallia – 3256 nm

22nd GBR Miranda Merron – Campagne de France – 4535 nm

Retired:

Nicolas Troussel, Alex Thomson, Kevin Escoffier, Alex Thomson, Sebastien Simon, Sam Davies, Fabrice Amedo, Isabelle Joschke, Sébastien Destremau

