Charlie Dalin (APIVIA) first to finish Vendee Globe

French skipper Charlie Dalin, completed the 9th edition of the Vendée Globe, after 80 days 6hrs 15mins 47secs since the start on Sunday 8 November 2020.

Dalin arrived at Les Sables d’Olonne finish line at 19h 35m 47s UTC on Wednesday 27 January 2021 in first position, and in doing so realised the ocean racing dreams of his youth.

He now has to wait until two of his closest rivals have crossed the Les Sables d’Olonne finish line to see if victory is his.

Germany’s Boris Herrmann and French skipper Yannick Bestaven were allocated time allowances of six hours and ten hours and 15 minutes respectively.

This was for time and distance lost during their participation in the search for, and rescue of, stricken Kevin Escoffier, whose IMOCA PRB effectively broke in two suddenly on November 30th, 550 miles SW of Cape Town, South Africa.

Although the win may end up going to one of the other two skippers – and the clock started when Dalin crossed the line – nothing can detract from Dalin’s immaculate, measured performance.