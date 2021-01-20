SailGP’s Season 2 to feature eight global events starting in April

SailGP has announced a full race schedule for their delayed second season, featuring eight national teams squaring off in eight events across three continents.

The schedule represents an expansion from five events in the league’s inaugural season in 2019.

What would have been the second season in 2020 succumbed to the Covid-19 pandemic after just one event in Sydney – won by Ben Ainslie’s Great Britain SailGP – which was declared null and void.

The 2021 season will kick off in Bermuda, 24 and 25 April, before opening in Europe with Taranto, Italy in June. The event will then move to Plymouth in UK over the weekend of 17 and 18 July.

SailGP will also make its first visit to Christchurch for New Zealand’s maiden grand prix on January 29-30, 2022.

The season will culminate with the Grand Final in San Francisco on March 26-27, 2022, when the champion will be determined in a single $1 million winner-takes-all final.

SailGP’s second season will feature Tom Slingsby’s reigning champion Australian team, along with crews from Denmark, France, Great Britain, Japan, New Zealand, Spain and the United States.

Denmark and Spain will be embarking on their first full SailGP seasons after the 2020 campaign was suspended, while New Zealand will be making its league debut led by Olympic champions Peter Burling and Blair Tuke.

In addition, Sir Ben Ainslie will be racing his first full season at the helm of the British entry, while Jimmy Spithill will be piloting a new-look U.S. team for the first time.

International travel is still difficult due to the recent surge in the Covid-19 pandemic world-wide, so Bermuda is a good place to start the SailGp season.

As an isolated island, Bermuda has managed to avoid major disruption due to the Coronavirus, with only 684 cases and 12 deaths, but at present still requires a pre-departure test before travelling to Bermuda and four days quarantine upon arrival.

SAILGP SEASON 2 SCHEDULE 2021-2022



April 24-25, 2021 – Bermuda Grand Prix presented by Hamilton Princess

June 5-6, 2021 – Italy Grand Prix | Taranto

July 17-18, 2021 – Great Britain Grand Prix | Plymouth

August 20-21, 2021 – ROCKWOOL Denmark Grand Prix | Aarhus

September 11-12, 2021 – France Grand Prix | Saint-Tropez

October 9-10, 2021 – Spain Grand Prix | Andalusia

January 29-30, 2022 – New Zealand Grand Prix | Christchurch

March 26-27, 2022 – United States Grand Prix | San Francisco (Season 2 Grand Final)

