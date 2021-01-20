America’s Cup – Behind the scenes with Shirley Robertson at the Prada Cup

Go behind the scenes of the Prada Cup with Shirley Robertson as she spends a day on and off the water chasing the action.

It looks pretty seamless when it hits our screens and here Shirley shows us just what goes on to achieve that, both on and off the water.

The work the TV team is doing . . . the on-water camera chase boat, the positioning and coverage, and the backroom control room presentation and distribution to the waiting world-wide audience . . .



After racing the day continues back on shore, getting those essential sound-bite interviews . . .







