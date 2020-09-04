Plymouth to host SailGP’s Season 2 European debut

Plymouth has been selected to host SailGP’s Season 2 European debut when the global league’s events restart in 2021.

Following the season opener in San Francisco in April and New York SailGP in June, the championship will return to UK shores 17 to 18 July for the third event in Season 2, featuring the world’s fastest sail racing.

Plymouth SailGP will also form part of the city’s Mayflower 400 commemorations, marking the anniversary of the signature voyage across the Atlantic Ocean to America.

Plymouth was selected following a competitive six-month-long bid process involving five other UK cities.

New for British fans in Season 2 will be the addition of the New Zealand SailGP Team to the impressive line-up of world-class sailors and top sailing nations.

Following the UK leg, SailGP plans to remain in Europe for grand prix events in the other team markets: Denmark, France and Spain. Further dates and venues will be announced in the coming months.

