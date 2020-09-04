Finn Europeans close-up for final stages

Alican Kaynar of Turkey won both races at the Finn Europeans in Gdynia to challenge for a podium place.

Alejandro Muscat of Spain retains his overall lead after two tough races in light and very shifty offshore winds.

Muscat sits one point ahead of Britain’s Giles Scott, with Zsombor Berecz of Hungary just two points behind. With four races to go there are just nine points between the top six.

Kaynar won both races Friday. In the first (race 5) he finished ahead of Nicholas Heiner of Holland, who had his best result so far this week, with Berecz taking third place.

Overall leader Muscat had his worst place finish, a discardable 20, and Scott managed a respectable eighth place finish.

In the second race Kaynar finished ahead of Deniss Karpak of Croatia, with Muscat hitting back with a third place to retain his overall lead.

Scott finished in tenth, but ended the day just one point off the lead with third placed Berecz now coming under pressure from the chasing pack.



Spain’s Joan Cardona, the U23 champion, is three points off the podium, Kaynar five points off and Switzerland’s Nils Theuninck is in sixth place and six points off the podium.

With four races left in the championship, there are just nine points between the top six, so it is still wide open.

Top U23 competitor is defending U23 champion Joan Cardona in fourth place overall.

Leading the Masters event is Milan Vujasinovic (28, 16) of Croatia in 17th place in the overall fleet. Second is Grand Master Felix Denikaev of Russia.

Finn 2020 European Championship – Day 3 after 6 races 1 discard (70 entries)

1st ESP Alejandro Muscat – – 6 5 3 6 -20 3 – – 23 pts

2nd GBR Giles Scott – – 1 2 -17 3 8 10 – – 24 pts

3rd HUN Zsombor Berecz – – 4 10 7 2 3 -12 – – 26 pts

4th ESP Joan Cardona – – -18 4 1 4 6 14 – – 29 pts

5th TUR Alican Kaynar – – -21 19 5 5 1 1 – – 31 pts

6th SUI Nils Theuninck – – 12 6 6 1 7 -31 – – 32 pts

7th CRO Nenad Bugarin – – 5 11 8 7 -16 8 – – 39 pts

8th ARG Facundo Olezza – – 22 1 2 8 -24 7 – – 40 pts

9th CRO Josip Olujic – – 10 -22 11 12 10 5 – – 48 pts

10th NED Nicholas Heiner – – 13 -14 14 10 2 11 – – 50 pts

11th GBR Henry Wetherell – – 2 8 4 15 -29 22 – – 51 pts

12th EST Deniss Karpak – – 14 3 13 -32 22 2 – – 54 pts

13th GER Max Kohlhoff – – 16 17 9 11 -23 4 – – 57 pts

14th SWE Max Salminen – – 11 -24 15 13 13 6 – – 58 pts

15th CAN Tom Ramshaw – – 3 -26 12 14 4 26 – – 59 pts

16th CZE Ondřej Teplý – – 17 15 10 17 11 -31 – – 70 pts

17th CRO Milan Vujasinovic – – 7 -29 16 9 28 16 – – 76 pts

18th POL Piotr Kula – – 20 -32 23 18 9 13 – – 83 pts

19th ESP Pablo Guitián – – 19 9 22 -23 18 15 – – 83 pts

20th FRA Lobert Jonathan – – 8 25 -27 25 17 9 – – 84 pts

Full results available here . . .