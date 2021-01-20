America’s Cup – Ghost Races added to Prada Cup racing this weekend

The Prada Cup organisers have issued an amendment to the Protocol for Round Robins 3 and 4 of the PRADA Cup Challenger Selection series this weekend.

The racing schedule has been revised as follows:

Saturday 23 January 2021:

LUNA ROSSA PRADA PIRELLI vs INEOS TEAM UK – Start at 16:00 NZT (03:00 UK)

Sunday 24 January 2021:

INEOS TEAM UK vs LUNA ROSSA PRADA PIRELLI – Start at 16:00 NZT (03:00 UK)

In order to comply with the formality of the Regulations, after finishing the above races both competitors will have to take the start of a “ghost race” vs New York Yacht Club American Magic.

This is to allow the Regatta Director to award the point to the relevant team.

The “ghost race” will then be suspended just a few minutes after the start. The rule of 25 minutes between the two starts will not apply to these “ghost races”.

Should Ineos Team UK win the Saturday race, the Sunday race result will be redundant as Ineos Team UK would be the first classified team of the Round Robins and, as such, will go directly through to the PRADA Cup Final.

In that event the two teams will have the choice whether or not to race on Sunday.

