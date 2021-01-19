America’s Cup – Ineos and Luna Rossa to face off in remaining Round-Robin races

Ben Ainslie and Ineos Team UK finished top of the Prada Cup leader board at the end of the first round robin session on Sunday.

Following a day that was saddened by the dramatic capsize and near sinking of American Magic, Ineos skipper Ben Ainslie said:

“I don’t know much about what happened. I’ve seen a video of the manoeuvre and it’s just horrific. You don’t want to see that happen to anyone. I think everyone is OK which is the primary concern.”

With the American Magic team sidelined until the start of the Semi-final stage of the Prada Cup on the 29 January, it remains for Ineos Team UK and Luna Rossa to sail their two final round-robin stage races.

These races are sheduled for Friday 22 and Sunday 24 January, but could be subject to change if the organisers consolidate the racing.

If the British team win one of their two match races, then they will go direct to the Final, while Luna Rossa would meet American Magic in a semi-final round-robin series.

If Luna Rossa were to win both the two final races they would go direct to the Final, leaving Ineos to face American Magic in a semi-final round-robin series.

Ainslie commented, “The whole team have been incredible over these last few days.”

“We now have to regroup, review the forecast for next weekend, identify what changes we want to make to the boat and keep improving and taking the whole team forward.”

