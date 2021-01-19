RORC Transatlantic Race – Green Dragon take Monohull Line Honours

Johannes Schwarz’s Volvo 70 Green Dragon wins the IMA Trophy and takes Monohull Line Honours for the RORC Transatlantic Race.

Green Dragon crossed the finish line of the 7th edition of the RORC Transatlantic Race in an elapsed time of 9 days, 18 hours, 53 mins and 40 secs.

“In the early part of the race we didn’t push too hard because we are a mixed pro-am crew and there were strong winds on the reach from Lanzarote to Tenerife,” explained Schwarz. “Later in the race we deployed the big kite and the conditions were just so fantastic.”

“When we arrived in Antigua, it was not possible for the RORC team to meet us due to the curfew, but as if by magic, there was a cooler of cold beer on the dock!”

Green Dragon crew: Kees Bos, Alexis Duvernoy, Jonathan Florent, Florian Guezennec, Jens Lindner, Angel Lingorski, Jorge Lorenzo Roman, Elena Malakhatka, Peter Marchal, August Ruckman, Johannes Schwarz (Skipper), Anton Tajiev and Ada Westerinen.

Olivier Magre’s Class40 Palanad 3 was less than five hours behind, completing the 2,735-mile race in a phenomenal elapsed time of 10 days, 1 hour, 43 mins and 18 secs.

For the moment, Palanad 3 have scored the best corrected time under IRC for the RORC Transatlantic Race Trophy.