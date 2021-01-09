RORC Transatlantic Race – Catch the Black Pearl

The 7th edition of the RORC Transatlantic Race in association with the International Maxi Association is set to start on Saturday 9 January from Puerto Calero, Lanzarote.

Just three days before the start, Black Pearl with Stefan Jentzsch on the helm, went out for a training session in 35 knots of wind.

Listen to the interview with stunning footage of the brand-new ocean-going speed-machine.



Whilst Black Pearl is likely to be one of the first yachts to finish the 2,735-mile race to the Caribbean, the overall winner is decided after IRC time correction for the RORC Transatlantic Race Trophy.

Start 11:00 Local time – Saturday 9 January 2021 – Puerto Calero, Lanzarote, Canary Islands.