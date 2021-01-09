Japan declares state of emergency for Tokyo area

Japan’s government declared a state of emergency for Tokyo and three other prefectures from Friday 8 January, in an attempt to curb the rise in coronavirus cases.

The lockdown declaration comes amid a surge in daily cases.

Japan confirmed 7,779 new cases of the coronavirus on Saturday. This brings the total number of infections in the country to 283,374.

Prime Minister Suga Yoshihide said, “The rapid spread of COVID-19 across the country has created a situation that could have a serious impact on people’s lives and the economy. Therefore, I hereby declare a state of emergency based on the anti-virus law.”

Suga added that all possible measures will be taken to hold a safe and secure Games.

Dick Pound, the longest-serving member of the International Olympic Committee, told the BBC on Thursday, “I can’t be certain because the ongoing elephant in the room would be the surges in the virus.”

IOC President Thomas Bach has emphasized that the postponed Olympic events will go on as scheduled.

