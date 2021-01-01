New Covid problems for delayed Tokyo Olympics

Japanese media is reporting that organizers of the postponed Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics are facing new challenges posed by the continuing coronavirus pandemic.

Tokyo Governor Koike Yuriko warned on Wednesday that citizens face an unprecedented third wave of infections.

She warned of a possible state of emergency if the situation worsens.

The Japanese Government has suspended entry conditions for athletes and team officials travelling from countries that have reported cases of the new variant of coronavirus.

This includes Britain, France, Italy and South Africa,

The 2020 Games are scheduled to start in seven months after a 12 month delay due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Delayed test events are due to take place between March and May with anti-virus measures in place.

In an opinion poll conducted by NHK in December, 32 percent of the respondents said the Games should be canceled.

That was 5 percentage points higher than the level of support for holding the Games.

The delayed Olympics are scheduled to open on 23 July and the Paralympics on 24 August 2021.

Related Post:

Olympic Rings return to Tokyo Bay

UK Sport announce £352m Olympic and Paralympic sport funding