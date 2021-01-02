Vendee leader expected to round Cape Horn this afternoon

Vendee Globe race leader Yannick Bestaven should pass Cape Horn later this Saturday afternoon (2 Jan).

Charlie Dalin is expected to round about 10-12 hours later but this depends on how much the leading duo slow in the conditions.

Winds are building as forecast in the Drake Passage and the sea state grows correspondingly, as Cape Horn looms not too far over the horizon for the two leaders

It is very unlikely that the two leaders will see Cape Horn, their routings will be more towards the middle of the Strait, around 50-60 miles off the rocky island and its iconic silhouette.

Inshore the 35-40kt wind will be much more gusty, carrying the imprint of the high, rocky mountain range to the north west.

This Saturday evening there will be a little less than 7,000 miles to cover to get to the finish for the leader Yannick Bestaven.

Vendée Globe Leaders – Day 56 – Sat 2 Jan – 11:00 hrs UK

1st FRA Yannick Bestaven – Maître CoQ IV – 7,123 nm to finish – sailing at 18+ knots

2nd FRA Charlie Dalin – APIVIA – 162 nm

3rd FRA Thomas Ruyant – LinkedOut – 460 nm

4th FRA Damien Seguin – GROUPE APICIL – 508nm

5th FRA Benjamin DUTREUX – OMIA – WATER FAMILY – 636 nm

6th FRA Boris Herrmann – SEAEXPLORER – 675 nm

7th FRA Jean Le Cam – Yes we Cam! – 677 nm

8th FRA Isabelle JOSCHKE – MACSF – 688 nm

9th FRA Louis Burton – BUREAU VALLEE 2 –711 nm

10th FRA Maxime SOREL – V and B-MAYENNE – 724 nm

11th FRA Giancarlo Pedote – PRYSMIAN GROUP – 727 nm

GBR:

15th GBR Pip Hare – Medallia – 2452 nm

23rd GBR Miranda Merron – Campagne de France – 4120 nm

Retired:

Nicolas Troussel, Alex Thomson, Kevin Escoffier, Alex Thomson, Sebastien Simon, Sam Davies, Fabrice Amedo

