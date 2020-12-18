UK Sport announce £352m Olympic and Paralympic sport funding

UK Sport has outlined plans for a £352 million investment in Olympic and Paralympic sports for the Paris 2021 and 2025 cycle.

UK Sport has increased the number of sports receiving funding to 43, with a record 36 now part of the World Class Programme (WCP).

The new investment programme confirms that Sailing will receive £21.3 million between 2021 and 2025 in the Paris WCP Award.

This is a small reduction from the £22.2 million Sailing received in the 2017 to 2021 Tokyo WCP Award.

In addition Sailing received £3.5 million of Athlete Performance Awards for a total of 25.7 million in the 2017 to 2021 funding period.

It is assumed that they will receive a similar amount of Athlete Performance Awards in the 2021 and 2025 Paris cycle .

Sailing remains the fourth highest-funded Olympic sport behind cycling, athletics and rowing.

Some sports have indicated that they will lodge an appeal, with Pentathlon GB stressing a “lack of parity… across the sports receiving this crucial funding”.

Ian Walker, Director of Racing at the RYA, said:

“Today’s announcement is extremely positive for sailing. We are incredibly grateful to UK Sport for continuing to support sailing and all the other Olympic and Paralympic sports, especially given these uncertain times.”

“While it’s a small reduction on our funding for the Tokyo 2020 cycle, we are confident we can continue to deliver world-class support for our athletes.”

“This funding will give us the financial certainty to head full steam towards Tokyo 2020 and then Paris 2024 where we will aim to continue our strong tradition of Olympic success.”

UK Sport funding comprises:

World Class Programme (WCP) – Central funding for sporting National Governing Bodies (NGBs), enabling them to operate a WCP and ensuring athletes have access to outstanding support personnel and training environments to ensure they are among the best prepared in the world. Athlete Performance Award (APA) – Direct to athlete funding in the shape of an Athlete Performance Award. This award, which is solely funded by National Lottery income, is paid directly to the athletes and contributes to their living and sporting costs.

A full breakdown of UK Sport planned investments is available here . . .