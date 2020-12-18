America’s Cup – Live coverage of Day 3 of the America’s Cup World Series

Live coverage of Day 3 of the Auckland America’s Cup World Series and Christmas Race event on Saturday 19 December 2020.

This is the final day of the ACWS part of the event and there will be a prizegiving one hour after racing. The teams will then race on Sunday in the knock-out Christmas Cup event.

The first race scheduled for Saturiday is at 15:12 NZDT (02:12) GMT . . . Race Cource C will be used for racing Saturday and the weather forecast is for Northerly breezes of 9 to 13 Knots. Will we see a code zero used for the first time in AC75 competition?

Not so good for the Brits going by earlier light weather performance.

The sticky Foil Cant System effected American Magic on Friday, with a near capsize, so who will get the short straw today?

ACWS Day 3 racing schedule for Saturday 19 December, times are provisional:

Race 9 – Luna Rossa vs INEOS TEAM UK – 02:12 GMT

Race 10 – Emirates Team New Zealand vs American Magic – 02:50 GMT

Race 11 – INEOS TEAM UK vs American Magic – 03:37 GMT

Race 12 – Luna Rossa vs Emirates Team New Zealand – 04:15 GMT.



ACWS Results to date:

Day 1 – 17 Dec

Race 1 – 1st ETNZ wins by 3min 13 sec from Luna Rossa

Race 2 – 1st American Magic by 5 min from Ineos Team UK

Race 3 – 1st Luna Rossa – Ineos Team UK retires after gate 1

Race 4 – 1st American Magic by 12 secs form ETNZ.

Day 2 – 18 Dec

Race 5 – 1st Luna Rossa – win by 12 sec from American MAgic

Race 6 – 1st ETNZ – win by 1min 32sec from Ineos Team UK

Race 7 – 1st American Magic – win by 30 sec from Luna Rossa

Race 8 – 1st ETNZ – win by 1min 42 secs from Ineos Team UK

Day 3 – 19 Dec

TBA

America’s Cup World Series Overall – after 8 races at 18 Dec:

1st American Magic – 3 pts

2nd ETNZ – 3 pt

3rd Luna Rossa – 2 pt

4th Ineos Team UK – 0 pts

Commentator and Expert Media:

Stephen McIvor – NZL – Commentator / Anchor

Ken Read – USA – Sailing Expert

Shirley Robertson – UK – Sailing Expert – On-water

Nathan Outteridge – AUS – Sailing Expert

Related Post:

America’s Cup – Day 1 ACWS results and more problems for Ineos Team UK

America’s Cup – Ineos Team UK mix it with ETNZ on day 2 of the ACWS regatta