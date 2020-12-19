America’s Cup – ETNZ win America’s Cup World Series in Auckland

Emirates Team New Zealand win the Prada America’s Cup World Series trophy with two race wins on the final day in Auckland.

The final race of the 12 race series decided the trophy winner, with ETNZ winning the last race by 0:16 seconds from Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli to take victory by one pont from American Magic.

Luna Rossa finished in third place, with Ben Ainslie’s Ineos Team UK finishing fourth and without a race win.

Races will resume Sunday 20 December at 15:00 (NZ) weather permitting for the PRADA Christmas Race.

The first race will see Emirates Team New Zealand facing INEOS TEAM UK, followed by a match between Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli vs New York Yacht Club American Magic.

After the two first head to head match ups, the winners of each will progress to the final, the losers to a playoff match which will help decide the final rankings.

America’s Cup World Series Overall – after 12 races – Saturday 19 Dec 2020:

1st ETNZ – 5 pt

2nd American Magic – 4 pts

3rd Luna Rossa – 3 pt

4th Ineos Team UK – 0 pts

ACWS Daily Results:



Day 1 – 17 Dec

Race 1 – 1st ETNZ wins by 3min 13 sec from Luna Rossa

Race 2 – 1st American Magic by 5 min from Ineos Team UK

Race 3 – 1st Luna Rossa – Ineos Team UK retires after gate 1

Race 4 – 1st American Magic by 12 secs form ETNZ.

Day 2 – 18 Dec

Race 5 – 1st Luna Rossa – win by 12 sec from American MAgic

Race 6 – 1st ETNZ – win by 1min 32sec from Ineos Team UK

Race 7 – 1st American Magic – win by 30 sec from Luna Rossa

Race 8 – 1st ETNZ – win by 1min 42 secs from Ineos Team UK

Day 3 – 19 Dec

Race 9 – 1st Luna Rossa – win from Ineos Team UK

Race 10 – 1st ETNZ – win by 1 min 19 sec from American Magic

Race 11 – 1st American Magic – win by 5 min 45 sec from Ineos Team UK

Race 12 – 1st ETNZ – win by 16 sec from Luna Rossa

