2020 Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race cancelled

Following further Covid-19 restrictions NSW and Tasmania, the Cruising Yacht Club of Australia has announceds that the 76th Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race will not be proceeding in 2020.

The impact of COVID-19 that has disrupted sporting events around the globe for so much of the year has added the Great Race to its list.

The Northern Beaches local government area of Sydney had been classified a “High Risk” zone which would prevent any residents from travelling to Tasmania.

In addition Greater Sydney was defined as “Medium Risk” whereby people entering Tasmania from Sydney are required to quarantine for fourteen days on arrival.

As this restriction would apply to all competitors, families, race management and staff, it is unrealistic to proceed further with planning for the Race.