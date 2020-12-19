Vendee Globe – Leaders back to speed

The southern Pacific Ocean between the longitude of Tasmania and New Zealand has proven to be just a little bit too peaceful for the liking of leaders Yannick Bestaven, Charlie Dalin and Thomas Ruyant.

Perhaps the most nervous of all has been Yannick Bestaven who has been leading Dalin and Ruyant for more than two days.

The Vendee Globe pacemaking trio have been slowed and so conceded nearly 100 miles to the chasing group of boats which has enjoyed perfect conditions.



Vendée Globe Leaders – Day 42 – Sat 19 Dec – 17:00 hrs UK

1st FRA Yannick Bestaven – Maître CoQ IV – 11,191 nm to finish – sailing at 15 knots

2nd FRA Charlie Dalin – APIVIA – 47 nm

3rd FRA Thomas Ruyant – LinkedOut – 121 nm

4th FRA Boris Herrmann – SEAEXPLORER – 330 nm

5th FRA Jean Le Cam – Yes we Cam! – 375 nm

6th FRA Damien Seguin – GROUPE APICIL – 371 nm

7th FRA Benjamin DUTREUX – OMIA – WATER FAMILY – 379 nm

8th FRA Louis Burton – BUREAU VALLEE 2 – 394 nm

9th FRA Isabelle JOSCHKE – MACSF – 498 nm

10th FRA Giancarlo Pedote – PRYSMIAN GROUP – 522 nm

GBR:

18th GBR Pip Hare – Medallia – 3110 nm

23rd GBR Miranda Merron – Campagne de France – 3963 nm

Retired:

Nicolas Troussel, Alex Thomson, Kevin Escoffier, Alex Thomson, Sebastien Simon, Sam Davies, Fabrice Amedo

