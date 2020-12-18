Vendee Globe – Ruyant plays a risky game

Yannick Bestaven is leading the Vendee fleet through a transition zone of lighter winds this Friday morning just to the south of Macquarie island as the Pacific lives up to its name.

The skipper of Maître Coq has been slowed through the night and this morning is making just 10kts but his margin over second placed Charlie Dalin is a relatively comfortable – for the moment – 100 nautical miles.

Dalin has been second since last night when Thomas Ruyant erred further to the north and has had much less wind but is playing a riskier game, one which – according to Dalin – may yet pay off.

Dalin commented on Ruyant’s move . . .

“I fully understand why he is there. It was an option that required a big investment at the outset but which meant losing ground sailing in light winds, to gain big afterwards.”

Vendée Globe Leaders – Day 41 – Fri 18 Dec – 11:00 hrs UK

1st FRA Yannick Bestaven – Maître CoQ IV – 11,587 nm to finish – sailing at 5 knots

2nd FRA Charlie Dalin – APIVIA – 78 nm

3rd FRA Thomas Ruyant – LinkedOut – 172 nm

4th FRA Jean Le Cam – Yes we Cam! – 374 nm

5th FRA Boris Herrmann – SEAEXPLORER – 388 nm

6th FRA Damien Seguin – GROUPE APICIL – 394 nm

7th FRA Louis Burton – BUREAU VALLEE 2 – 413 nm

8th FRA Benjamin DUTREUX – OMIA – WATER FAMILY – 425 nm

9th FRA Isabelle JOSCHKE – MACSF – 536 nm

10th FRA Giancarlo Pedote – PRYSMIAN GROUP – 566 nm

GBR:

18th GBR Pip Hare – Medallia – 3124 nm

23rd GBR Miranda Merron – Campagne de France – 4069 nm

Retired:

Nicolas Troussel, Alex Thomson, Kevin Escoffier, Alex Thomson, Sebastien Simon, Sam Davies, Fabrice Amedo

Full rankings available here . . .