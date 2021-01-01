Vendee Globe leaders celebrate New Year with 400+nm run

On the first day of 2021, the numbers tell the story for Vendee leaders Yannick Bestaven (Maître Coq IV) and Charlie Dalin (Apivia).

At just over 600 miles to Cap Horn this morning Bestaven and Dalin have just completed 24 hour runs of 452 and 417 nautical miles respectively.

Only third placed Thomas Ruyant (LinkedOut) has come close with 375 miles.

All of the chasing group have made less than 300 after their tussle with lighter winds yesterday.

The leaders are in on the front of a Southern Ocean depression which approaches the Chilean coast, ready to hit the mountains of Tierra del Fuego.

They will see more than 40 knots but at 120deg to the wind, and need to rein in their IMOCAs to account for the mountainous boat breaking seas which are likely on the approach to Cape Horn on Saturday evening.

Vendée Globe Leaders – Day 55 – Fri 1 Jan – Updated at 14:00 hrs UK

1st FRA Yannick Bestaven – Maître CoQ IV – 7,535 nm to finish – sailing at 18+ knots

2nd FRA Charlie Dalin – APIVIA – 138 nm

3rd FRA Thomas Ruyant – LinkedOut – 470 nm

4th FRA Damien Seguin – GROUPE APICIL – 536 nm

5th FRA Boris Herrmann – SEAEXPLORER – 618 nm

6th FRA Benjamin DUTREUX – OMIA – WATER FAMILY – 625 nm

7th FRA Jean Le Cam – Yes we Cam! – 630 nm

8th FRA Isabelle JOSCHKE – MACSF – 641 nm

9th FRA Maxime SOREL – V and B-MAYENNE – 673 nm

10th FRA Louis Burton – BUREAU VALLEE 2 –706 nm

11th FRA Giancarlo Pedote – PRYSMIAN GROUP – 712 nm

GBR:

15th GBR Pip Hare – Medallia – 2362 nm

23rd GBR Miranda Merron – Campagne de France – 3960 nm

Retired:

Nicolas Troussel, Alex Thomson, Kevin Escoffier, Alex Thomson, Sebastien Simon, Sam Davies, Fabrice Amedo

