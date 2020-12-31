Ineos Team UK present a different picture of their America’s Cup boat

Since May 2019 the story of INEOS TEAM UK has been captured in a series of works by celebrated watercolour artist Alexander Creswell.

Alexander is mainly an architectural watercolour painter, within which he includes marine architecture, and he has been painting boats, mostly classic yachts, for many years alongside his most celebrated works.

In May 2019, however, he took on a completely different challenge, and began drawing the journey of INEOS Team UK and their AC75 boat BRITANNIA to compete for the 36th America’s Cup.

Over the past two years Alexander has spent countless hours with the team.

Meeting everyone, learning what everyone does and sketching and painting everything.

From the intricate sail sewing in the sail loft through to the boat builders, rigging teams, hydraulics teams, painters and more in the shed.

To really bring to life the power of these AC75 boats, however, it was equally important for Alexander to get out on the water and follow BRITANNIA in action.

To enable him to sketch on the water Alexander created his own ‘drawing machine’, a device that allows him to keep his rolls dry whilst sketching on a RIB at 40+ knots.

Alexander has had a lengthy and decorated career which includes experiences ranging from painting the ashes of Windsor Castle and an exhibition of Westminster Abbey, to travelling through Europe with the Prince of Wales.

For him, however, bringing to life the journey of INEOS Team UK is one experience he will never forget.

“It is certainly one of the most exciting projects I have ever worked one.

It has been amazing to see and document the minute-by-minute, hour-by-hour progress that has been made by the team over the past few years.

It’s been one of the most exhausting projects of my life, and certainly the fastest!”.

“It has been a great privilege to note and record each moment as it happens, so often forgotten as it passes, but each one a vital part of the history of this brilliant team.”

INEOS Team UK are now in Auckland, New Zealand, preparing their second AC75 Britannia RB2 for the Challenger Series of the 36th America’s Cup, starting 15 January 2021.

