America’s Cup team Ineos hard at work on modifications

The whole team wishes all our friends, family, partners and supporters the best possible Christmas, thank you for your continued support, it drives us on . . .

Ben Ainslie and his Ineos Team UK are working through the Christmas and New Year celebrations on modifications to their second generation AC75, Britannia, in preparation for the Prada Challenger Selection Series.

The fairy lights featured on Britannia by artist in residence, Alexander Creswell, are thought to be artistic license, rather than a permanent modification.

The next event on the long and winding road to the 36th America’s Cup starts on the 15 January 2021, with the boat configuration required to be declared on 13 January.

