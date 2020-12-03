Olympic Rings return to Tokyo Bay

The five-ring symbol is back on display in Tokyo Bay, after nearly four months of maintenance.

The Olympic symbol, measuring 33 meters wide and 15 meters high was removed for safety checks in August, after the 2020 Tokyo Games were postponed.

During the maintenance work, their backs were painted with five colors so that people can enjoy viewing the rings from various angles.

NHK-World-Japan reported that the rings are to be on display until the end of the Olympics next 8 August 2021.

The organizers of next year’s Tokyo Olympics say they have received refund applications for about 810,000 tickets.

Such applications make up around 18 percent of the 4.45 million tickets subject to refund. Refunding will begin in late December.

The organizers say they’re grateful that more than 80 percent of ticketholders still look forward to watching the Games.

The Olympics are now due to take place from July 23 to August 8, followed by the Paralympics from August 24 to September 5.

Athletes, coaches and officials are expected to be exempt from quarantine, but likely to face stringent measures to control the spread of coronavirus.

They will also be encouraged to limit their stay in Japan after competition.

