Vendee Globe – Sam Davies describes UFO strike damage as she diverts to Cape Town

Britain’s Sam Davies on Initiatives Coeur is now heading slowly towards Cape Town, following the strike with an unidentified floating object (UFO) Wednesday night.

Sam and her boat are both safe, and she has been speaking with her shore team on what action they can take.

In a 09:00 call Thursday morning with the Vendee Globe daily show Sam updated her situation . . .

She had just gybed Initiatives Coeur in 30 to 35 knots of wind at around 19:00 hrs UTC Wednesday evening when the keel hit something hard.

She described it as ‘like running aground’.

Sam was below at the time, making a meal. She hurt some ribs, and described it as painful, but OK.



After lowering all sails, she checked the keel bearings, which seemed OK, and the main bearing bulkhead was intact, but the longditudaul structure around the keel box is cracked on both sides.

The keel-ram water-tight seal is damaged, with water coming in from the keel ram position.

She has the pump is running to reduce the water level and it is stable.

Sam is continuing to head north towards Cape Town as the nearest safe place to reach.

Also heading to Cape Town is Alex Thomson on the damaged Hugo Boss.

Vendée Globe Leaders – Day 26 – Thu 3 Dec – Updated at 13:00 hrs UK

1st FRA Charlie Dalin – APIVIA – 16,709 nm to finish – sailing at 16 knots

2nd FRA Louis Burton – BUREAU VALLEE 2 – 151 nm

3rd FRA Thomas Ruyant – LinkedOut – 203 nm

4th FRA Damien Seguin – GROUPE APICIL – 376 nm

5th FRA Yannick Bestaven – Maître CoQ IV – 3927 nm

6th FRA Jean Le Cam – Yes we Cam! – 396 nm

7th FRA Boris Herrmann – SEAEXPLORER – 399 nm

8th FRA Benjamin DUTREUX – OMIA – WATER FAMILY – 441 nm

9th FRA Isabelle JOSCHKE – MACSF – 498 nm

10th FRA Giancarlo PEDOTE – PRYSMIAN GROUP – 524 nm

11th FRA Maxime SOREL – V and B-MAYENNE – 677 nm

12th FRA Sebastien Simon – ARKEA PAPREC – 689 nm – Foil Damaged – sailing at 7 knots

13th GBR Sam Davies – INITIATIVES-COEUR – 802 nm – Damaged – sailing at 5 knots

Other GBR:

16th GBR Alex Thomson – HUGO BOSS – 1094 nm – Retired

23rd GBR Pip Hare – Medallia – 2178 nm

27th GBR Miranda Merron – Campagne de France – 2972 nm

Retired: Nicolas Troussel, Alex Thomson, Kevin Escoffier

Full rankings available here . . .