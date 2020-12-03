Trophée Jules Verne – Sodebo Ultim ahead of Record Pace

Thursday morning Sodebo Ultim 3 is sailing at 33 knots and is 162 miles ahead of the Idec Trophée Jules Verne record pace.

After a long port tack of a few days which began at the exit of the Doldrums, Sodebo Ultim 3 jibed Wednesday evening off Rio de Janeiro to set course for the south of South Africa.

Which they expect to reach in just under 12 days.

The trimaran should benefit from stronger winds from Friday and soon find itself immersed in the atmosphere of the Deep South.

According to the routing cell, they will be in the forties on Saturday.

Ahead of the team is a depression which should quickly lead them towards the entrance of the Indian Ocean, via the Cap des Aiguilles.

“It’s been a little cooler for a few hours, we feel that we are diving in the South and that in a few days, we will put on the fleeces, the boots, the base layers and get to the heart of the subject of this tour of the world that is the Great South”, confirms Martin Keruzoré.

Related Post:

UFO damage to Gitana who abandon Trophée Jules Verne record attempt