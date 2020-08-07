Tokyo Olympic Rings are on the move

The Olympic Rings in Tokyo are on the move in order to get a safety inspection according to Kyodo News

Due to the postponement of the Tokyo 2020 Games to this time next year, because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Olympic Rings will undergo a maintenance check by the manufacturers.

The massive 69 tonnes monument is mounted on a barge, floating in Tokyo Bay, and has been towed to a shipyard in nearby Yokohama.



The Tokyo 2020 Olympics are now due to take place from 23 July to 8 August in 2021, followed by the Paralympics from 24 August to 5 September 2021.

In a recent interview with the Financial Times the Tokyo 2020 Organising Committee’s chief executive, Toshirō Mutō, said that the Games would be held next year “with corona”.

This conflicts with recent comments by Mori Yoshiro, President of the Tokyo 2020 Organising Committee, who said that if the circumstances were to remain unchanged, the Games could not be held.

A slimmed down Games has been promised and there is speculation that events could be held behind closed doors.

