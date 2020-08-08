Melges 24 European Sailing Series – Day 1

On the first day of the Melges 24 European Sailing Series at Torbole, Lake Garda, Marco Zammarchi of Italy leads.

The Melges 24 fleet completed three races which took the Corinthian crew of Taki 4 of Marco Zammarchi (2-1-6) with Niccolo Bertola at the helm into a one point lead.

Second spot of the ranking is the crew of Michele Paoletti onboard Strambapapà (3-6-1) and in third place are another Corinthian crew, the Hungarian Seven-Five-Nine (5-5-2) of Akos Csolto.

The British team of Miles Quinton, Geoff Carveth, Oliver Wells, Adam Brushett and Suzy Russell on GILL Race Team (7-4-5) are sixth.

The races of today were a demonstration of the competitiveness of the Corinthian fleet, that always managed to compete equally with the pro teams.

In fourth place is Altea (9-2-3) of Andrea Racchelli, the 2018 World Champion in Victoria, Canada.

Melges 24 – European Sailing Series at Torbole – Day 1

1st ITA 778 Taki 4 – – 2 1 6 – – 9,0 pts

2nd ITA 689 Strambapapà – – 3 6 1 – – 10,0 pts

3rd HUN 759 Seven_Five_Nine – – 5 5 2 – – 12,0 pts

4th ITA 722 Altea – – 9 2 3 – – 14,0 pts

5th EST 790 Lenny – – 1 7 7 – – 15,0 pts

6th GBR 694 GILL Race Team – – 7 4 5 – – 16,0 pts

7th GER 677 White Room – – 4 8 9 – – 21,0 pts

8th ITA 693 Melgina – – 11 3 8 – – 22,0 pts

9th SLO 726 Atena – – 8 10 4 – – 22,0 pts

10th SUI 821 Andele – – 6 9 14 – – 29,0 pts

11th GER 327 Ballyhoo Reloaded – – 10 11 11 – – 32,0 pts

12th ITA 636 Marrakech Express – – 12 12 13 – – 37,0 pts

13th GER 504 Disco Volante – – 15 13 10 – – 38,0 pts

14th GER 647 Ace – – 13 14 15 – – 42,0 pts

15th ITA 528 Zero24 – – 16 16 12 – – 44,0 pts

16th ITA 433 Wayset – – 14 15 16 – – 45,0 pts

