Vaccine key to Tokyo Games going ahead

Thursday 23 July marks one year before the planned opening of the postponed Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

In an interview with NHK Japan, Mori Yoshiro, President of the Tokyo 2020 Organising Committee, said if the circumstances were to remain unchanged, the Games could not be held.

Mori said he did not think the current situation will continue for a year from now, and that the development of coronavirus vaccines and treatments would be a key factor in deciding whether to hold the Olympics and Paralympics next year.

Japan has seen fewer than 1,000 deaths related to COVID-19, though the number of cases around Tokyo have increased slightly in recent weeks.

A vaccine is key, but even if one is available soon it would take a considerable time to manufacture and distribute a world-wide.

Mori suggested it would be difficult to postpone the Games again if they are not held next year, they would have to be cancelled.

Organizers are not considering the option of no spectators for now, but if that turns out to be the only choice they may have to.

In a recent local telephone poll, while 70% agreed with the Games being simplified . . . 66% said that the Games should be delayed further or cancelled.

The organizing committee is to start discussions on the issues with the central and Tokyo governments in September, and decide on basic measures by the end of the year.

